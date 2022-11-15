Editor’s Note: This is the third in a five part series for caregivers.
Palliative care has been around for decades, but many people still don’t know exactly what it is. However, if the patient suffers from a chronic illness, it’s likely there is help available to make life a little easier and more manageable.
What is palliative care?
“So that’s a complicated answer,” according to Dr. Kathryn Giorgini, Palliative Medicine of Evangelical. “In order to receive palliative care, you need to be suffering from a life-threatening illness, though it doesn’t have to be a terminal illness.”
Doctors who work in palliative care treat symptoms aggressively to improve a patient’s quality of life. Those symptoms could include issues such as nausea from chemotherapy, constipation, anxiety, trouble sleeping, low appetite, etc.
“We will look at the symptoms that are debilitating to that person and aggressively manage them to help patients regain their quality of life.”
Dr. Alexander Nesbitt, Hospice and Palliative Care, UPMC in North Central Pa., has been working in hospice and palliative care for decades said, “Palliative care focuses on a broader group of people who suffer from a serious or advanced disease that is not necessarily a terminal disease.”
Patients seeking palliative care will sit down with their medical providers, as well as their caregivers, to discuss treatments. Care is delivered by a palliative care team which might include a physician or nurse practitioner, a chaplain, social workers and sometimes an RN.
“We (palliative care providers) become a part of a care team,” explained Giorgini. “Palliative care is a consultative service — you would come to meet and then we will follow up for four to eight weeks. Services are provided in a clinic setting, via home visits, or nursing home visits.”
Giorgini said. “For example, you may have surgery and cancer care.” The best outcome is that you will go on to do well long-term. But, he continued, “We’ll see patients after they’ve initially had surgery or chemo, because they may have pain or neuropathy, nutritional needs, anxiety, or really any symptoms that go along with having a cancer diagnoses.”
Whether or not a person qualifies for palliative care is generally up to the discretion of the palliative care provider.
The goal is to provide patients with an improved quality of life while being treated for a chronic, serious illness.
“Not everyone will have the same symptoms or issues,” said Giorgini, so treatment plans vary according to the needs of the patient.
Utilizing palliative care can lead to an improved quality of life and while it’s more widely known now, she said, “we could do better for people who have other chronic illnesses, not just cancer. Some people are just moving through life and not living well throughout this period.”
Treatment is focused in three areas. The first is to treat symptoms.
“Someone with cancer going through chemo or end stage kidney disease for example, may have symptoms that are really bothersome,” he explained. “Our team focuses on those symptoms as best they can.”
A second area of help comes in the form of decision-making.
“We want to help with complex decisions,” said Nesbitt. “If I’m someone with bad COPD and I’ve been in and out of the hospital a bunch of times, my lungs are getting worse, I need to decide should I go back to the hospital or get a bi-pap machine? These are medical decisions that need to be made, but it’s also a ‘human’ thing. We help them make decisions on what type of medical and personal care they need and want. We help make decisions that are emotional for family and loved ones and are they’re step-by-step as people are going through advanced illness.”
Finally, Nesbitt said palliative care providers can help to plan future care for the patient, based on what they want.
“We get to know the people, maybe attend family meetings where everyone can talk together, so we can end up doing what’s right for the sick person, what they want us to do,” he said. “Because in real life very often if this doesn’t happen before hand, we could end up doing the wrong thing because we didn’t really know or have time to think of things.”
Palliative care is a relatively “new” specialty, as it’s only been around for about 20 years. Thankfully, though, it is now considered a specialty and people are trained in palliative care.
However, the value varies widely across the country — 90% of hospitals have a team in the hospital, but 50% of communities don’t have home-based palliative care, said Nesbitt. He added that there is a progressive development in this specialty as we work on how to provide help to people living at home or in a nursing home or assisted living.
While access to palliative care varies from community to community, the best way to begin is to speak with your medical provider.
“Those individuals should be tapped into what’s available in the community and can make a referral,” said Nesbitt.
Palliative care can go on for years, or it can end relatively quickly. It all depends on the circumstances, said Nesbitt.
While there is no average time in the program, if a patient stops care, but then decides they could benefit, they can always call and get back into the program.
If you think you or someone you love may benefit from palliative care, make the call, said Nesbitt.
“A lot of people are uncertain if they qualify,” said Nesbitt. “We can help people through what can be a pretty rough ride.”