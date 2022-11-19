Palmer E. Stroup, 61, Liverpool

Palmer E. (Pike) Stroup, age 61, of Liverpool, passed away on Saturday morning, Nov. 19, at the home of his sister in Milton.
He was born Oct. 7, 1961, in Lewisburg, a son of Shirley M. (Sheriff) Stroup of Liverpool and the late Lester L. Stroup.
Pike attended Selinsgrove schools. He enjoyed watching old movies, listening to old-time rock and roll, and tinkering in the yard. His priority in life was making sure his mother was taken care of.
Surviving in addition to his mother are two sisters, Wanda (Brian) Hile of Mount Pleasant Mills, Sharon Hile and her fiancé Dwayne Brady of Milton; three brothers, Darwin Stroup, Donald Stroup and Dennis Stroup and his wife Audrey, all of Liverpool; nieces and nephews, Matthew and his wife Caitlyn, Lonnie, Logan and his companion Diana, Colten, Casey, Carley, Christy Jo, Nicolai, Avalynn and Brentley.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 1-2 p.m., at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jonathan Arnold officiating.
Burial will be in the Richfield Union Cemetery.
Contributions to honor Pike’s memory may be made to the Christian Union Church, 5230 PA 104, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA, 17853.