Palmer L. Whitesel, 79, Middleburg

Palmer Lee Whitesel, 79, of Middleburg, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by family. He was born on Dec. 31, 1942, in Middleburg. Palmer was the son of the late Theodore and Irene (Peters) Whitesel. On June 23, 1963, he married the former Joyce A. Walter, who survives. The couple was married for 58 years.
Palmer graduated from Middleburg Joint High School in 1961.
He retired from Wood-Mode in Kreamer in 2005 after 43 years of employment.
He was a member of St. Paul’s (Erdley’s) Lutheran Church, Middleburg.
He was a lifetime member of Kreamer Sportsmen’s Club and the Kreamer Volunteer Fire Company. Palmer was also a social member of the Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631.
When he was younger, Palmer enjoyed camping, fishing trips to Canada, hunting, square dancing, and was an active member at the Kreamer Sportsmen’s Club. Palmer was also known for his passion of snowmobiling and, throughout the 70s and 80s, their home was often the meeting location for local rides. He also enjoyed going to auctions, flea markets, and was a collector of everything. It was often said … If Palmer doesn’t have what you are looking for, you probably don’t need it.
Friday evenings, Palmer could often be found at the Valley House enjoying Bruner fries with his wife and their grandchildren followed by a sleepover on the living room floor and yard sales on Saturday morning. His greatest joy came from those times when all his family could be together.
He was known by his friends and family as a lighthearted guy with a great sense of humor, and a practical joker. If you know Palmer, you probably have a fun memory of time spent with him.
In addition to his wife, Palmer is survived by two sons, Troy (Crystal) Whitesel of Selinsgrove and Richard Whitesel and his companion Michael Ketchum of Lewisburg; four grandchildren, Lindsey (Christopher) Ford, Cody (Katie) Whitesel, Jessica Whitesel, and Nicholas Whitesel; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Theodore “Teddy” (Bonnie) Whitesel, of Middleburg, Robert (Linda) Whitesel, of Lock Haven, and Donald Whitesel and companion Angie Kizer, of New Columbia, and many nieces and nephews.
Palmer was preceded in death by a brother James Allen Mateer and a sister Hulda Straightiff.
A viewing will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the V. L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High Street, Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Vicar Amy M. Shuck officiating. Burial will be in Erdley’s Cemetery, Middleburg. Following the committal service at the cemetery, light refreshments will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Palmer to St. Paul (Erdley’s) Lutheran Church, 2337 Erdley Church Road, Middleburg, PA 17842 or to the Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631, 940 US-522, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.