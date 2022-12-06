Pam Aungst, 69, of Selinsgrove, passed away peacefully at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
She was born Aug. 21, 1953, to Peggy Doutrich and Robert McFall.
She graduated from East Pennsboro High School in 1972 and Gettysburg College in 1975. Pam worked at Susquehanna University in the admissions office for 37 years.
Pam was a ray of sunshine to all who knew her and had a way of making every day special. She loved caring for her family and spending time outside tending to her flowers and taking walks. She also enjoyed watching Hallmark Christmas movies and decorating her home for each season.
Pam will be dearly missed by her husband, Greg, of 40 years; son and daughter-in-law, Jordan and Briana Aungst of Gettysburg; daughter, Molly Aungst of Selinsgrove; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Todd and Laura Aungst of Selinsgrove; nieces and nephews, Jessica McCool (Andy), Brandon Aungst (Alissa) of Selinsgrove, and John Torbet (Emily) of Pittsburgh; and great-nieces and nephews, Olivia and Jack McCool, and Ryleigh and Aiden Aungst. Pam was most proud to become a grandma in June 2023.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Pat Torbet of Pittsburgh; as well as father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kerm and Betty Aungst.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene with a luncheon to follow.