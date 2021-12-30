Pamela A. Alex, 62, of Sunbury, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by her family.
Pam was born June 16, 1959, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Bruce Sr. and Edith (Hassinger) Marshall. She was a resident of Sunbury all her life.
Pam was a school teacher and taught at Shikellamy until retirement. She loved being at home watching her grandchildren and was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan. She was married July 10, 1982, in Grace Lutheran Church, to Jerome J. Alex who survives.
She was a 1977 graduate of Shikellamy High School and a 1982 graduate of Bloomsburg University where she earned a bachelor's degree in education. She was president of Mothers Taking Care of Her Boys and Grandbabies.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Joshua and fiance Jillian Randler of Danville, and Derek and wife Amy of Northumberland; three grandchildren, Ethan, Drew and Avery; four brothers, Richard Marshall of Sunbury, Charles "Sam" Marshall and Laura of Lancaster, Bruce Marshall Jr. and Cindy of Sunbury, and Terry Marshall and Mary of Sunbury; numerous nieces and nephews; two very special nephews, TJ and Ian Marshall; and one brother-in-law, Charles and Linda Alex and their children Chappy, Aimee and Nate.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury, with Pastor Eric Attinger officiating. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11.
Burial will be in Northumberland Memorial Park.
Contributions in Pam's memory are requested to be given to the Americus Ambulance Services, 100 Linden St., Sunbury, PA 17801.