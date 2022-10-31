Pamela Ann Digan, 75, of Selinsgrove, passed away Thursday evening, Oct. 27, quietly at Heathercourt Nottingham Village.
Pamela Ann (Marks) Digan was born Nov. 12, 1946, at Sunbury Community Hospital, a daughter of the late Lester and Joyce Marks.
She graduated from Northumberland High School in 1964.
Pam was a real estate agent, worked for Resilite Sports Products and the Penn State Extension for Bucks County.
She is survived by her husband, James P. Digan; her sister, Norma Kalcich; her daughter, Noelle E. and son-in-law Dennis M. Maloney; and two grandchildren, Hunter and Madison.
Pam was a positive and outgoing person. She loved being with people, laughing and being part of the group. She had played the piano since she was six years old, was an avid reader, designed and made quilts and did needle point. Pam loved to travel and saw a lot of the world. She was a wonderful cook, and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Pam was a happy and loving person to all she met. She will be remembered most for positive and happy attitude, her love of family and friends, and always being willing to help others.
A celebration of life is planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Lewey Body Dementia Association and the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.