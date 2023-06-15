Pamela J. Wright, 69, of Bloomsburg, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Altoona on Oct. 18, 1953, she was the daughter of Delores (Novack) Stiver of Altoona and the late Robert Stiver.
Pamela was a graduate of Altoona High School and Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center.
She was an LPN working for Home Health Corps in Wilkes-Barre working in nursing homes and in the homes of disabled children.
Pamela is survived by her companion of 34 years, Samuel O. Rice Jr., of Bloomsburg; a daughter, Rebecca Champagne of Pittsburgh; two stepsons, Samuel Rice III and his wife Deanie of Milton, and Shaddon Rice of Selinsgrove; three grandchildren, Samuel Rice IV, Kelly Marie Rice and Kristin (Derek) Foust; three great-grandchildren, Lance, Layla, and Holden; and a brother, Robert “Cobby” Stiver of Altoona.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a dear friend, Ruby Walk.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 19, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Rev. Justin G. Ligenfelter officiating.
