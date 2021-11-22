Pamela Sue Paul, 56, formerly of Leck Kill and a resident at the Mount Carmel Nursing & Rehab Center, passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the nursing center.
Born in Pottsville on Jan. 6, 1965, she was a daughter of the late Hilbert “Hip” R. and Edith I. (Zartman) Paul.
She graduated from Line Mountain High School.
Pamela was a former member of the Mahantongo Fire Company and attended Himmel’s Church functions.
She was a caring aunt that made sure she knew what was going on with her niece and nephews. She enjoyed reading, poetry, coloring, and driving around the area.
Pamela is survived by two sisters, Gayle D., wife of Rick Rebuck, of Leck Kill, and Linda D. Moyer, of Sunbury; as well as a niece and nephews.
Viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, at Himmel’s Church, 107 Covered Bridge Road, Dornsife, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m.
Interment will be in Himmel’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Himmel’s Church, 107 Covered Bridge Road, Dornsife, PA 17823.
The Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.