When unnecessary, procedures were stopped during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and mammogram screenings across the country stopped.
At the same time, a peak in COVID cases required hospitals to redistribute staff, including dispatching doctors and nurses from mammogram centers to help with inpatient care, said Dr. John F. Turner, medical director of the Cancer Service Line at Evangelical Community Hospital and clinical co-manager of the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health.
“Basically, mammograms went down from March through mid-May last year,” said Andrea Bertram, operations director of Women’s Health and Cancer Services at Evangelical Community Hospital. “Then in June we saw a big resurgence of people coming back. We did an active campaign to call them to get them back in, to make sure we didn’t lose them off of our radar while they were choosing to wait.”
“Initially, even some breast cancer surgeries, if they were not very aggressive, they were delayed till the COVID infection rates in an area came down to a reasonable number and we had enough hospital beds available,” said Dr. Mohammad Tahir, breast surgeon at UPMC Susquehanna Health, Breast Center, in Williamsport.
With the advent of the COVID vaccine, he said, those situations have significantly improved, allowing patients to come back to the hospital for routine mammogram screenings and breast care.
While hospitals continued to treat patients with aggressive forms of breast cancer, Dr. Rosemary Leeming, a breast surgeon and Geisinger Medical Center’s chief medical officer, regretted the number of mammograms that had to be missed during the peak days of the pandemic.
“What it made us realize, not just for breast cancer, but for a lot of screenings in medicine, is that those are all really important things,” she said. “You can’t put these things off indefinitely because it really is important to catch health problems early.”
Unfortunately, Turner noted, there is a tendency for people who have put off a routine screening exam to find it easier to continue to drag their feet in rescheduling the exam.
“The concern was that you’d see not only a dip in diagnosis of breast cancer, but also an increase in the stage of diagnosis and then a decrease in survival rate,” Turner said.
Turner’s staff ended up calling many patients to get them back on track. He mentioned that the Thyra M. Humphreys Center participates in the database through the Commission on Cancer (CoC).
“Our stage at diagnosis is not only lower than hospitals our size, but lower across the entire Commission on Cancer group of hospitals,” Turner said. “We do a very good job of screening our patients and diagnosing our patients early.”
An unexpected effect of COVID on mammograms is the fact that the COVID vaccine can sometimes cause lymph nodes in the armpit area to enlarge, Tahir said. Mammogram radiologists take that into consideration when finding an enlarged lymph node in a recently vaccinated patient.
“They will usually recommend follow-up imaging to make sure the lymph node enlargement has settled down,” he said. If the enlargement remains, the patient might be advised to have it biopsied. “But usually we try to be more on the conservative side and try to assess them and make sure they settle down before we proceed to an invasive procedure.”
While telemedicine became a tremendous help during peak days of the pandemic, a mammogram is one procedure that cannot be done over the phone, Leeming said.
“So we would just encourage those women who haven’t come back in and gotten their screening done,” she said. “We’re ready. We’ve got appointments available for you.”
