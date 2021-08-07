Paris E. “Smokey” Smokowitz, 78, of Boone Lane, Sunbury passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born April 19, 1943, in Sunbury, a son of the late John E. and Etheleen M. (Bailey) Smokowitz. On March 13, 2010, he married the former Patricia L. Sena who survives.
As a member of the local union, Smokey was employed with various local construction companies.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and American Legion Post #201 both of Sunbury and a life member of the Hummels Wharf Fire Company.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Smokowitz is survived by one son, Keith M. Smokowitz of Trevorton, one stepson, Thomas A. Sena and wife Francesca of New Mexico, five grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
There will be no funeral services.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.