A division that Bloomsburg reigned over since its inception in 2008 suddenly seems as up-for-grabs as ever.
The Panthers won at least a share of every Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II title through 2020 before Lewisburg took away the crown in 2021. Last season, with Lewisburg moved to HAC-I in conference realignment, Central Columbia emerged as HAC-II champion and then derailed its archrival’s bid for a district three-peat.
“As far as an encore,” said Blue Jays coach Carol Rakich, “this team has discussed taking it one practice and one game at a time and not to look ahead.”
While Bloomsburg is focused on revenge in a return to the top of HAC-II, Midd-West and Mifflinburg are working to contend.
“We are going to control and write our own destiny this year,” said Mifflinburg coach Emily Stauffer. “We are focused on bettering our team rather than focused on our opponents.”
Southern Columbia and Warrior Run have their work cut out to be factors in the division race.
“The girls have definitely come in with a winning mindset. They’re working very hard,” said Southern coach Tricia Hoffman. “I’m looking forward to having a better season than last year.”
Central Columbia was revelation last season. The Blue Jays lost just five times, all by one goal — four of them 1-0, including an overtime loss in the state semifinals to undefeated champion Boiling Springs.
Bloomsburg opened last season 8-0, but slumped to a 6-8 finish. The Panthers still made their fourth consecutive state tournament appearance. However, they graduated all but one of seven players honored as HAC-II all-stars. Junior forward Taylor Bower returned, as did junior Lilian Fogelsanger, the younger sister of former Bucknell player Leah and current Bison junior Lindsey.
Midd-West finished third in the division last season behind Central and Bloomsburg, going 7-3 with a win over Panthers. Mustangs junior Abby Benner, who scored 18 goals, is the Valley’s returning co-leader. She has tallied 25 goals and 61 points in two varsity seasons, while classmate Bailey McCoy broke out with 19 points last year.
“We have lots of talent returning, who now have some varsity experience, and we have talent coming in this season. We are looking forward to putting it all together and being competitive,” said Midd-West coach Jodie Sheaffer.
Emily Stauffer had a trying second season at Mifflinburg due in large part to a spate of bad weather. Sitting at 5-6 after Sept. 27, the Wildcats didn’t play again until Oct. 10. They then had seven games in 11 days, going 3-4 with wins against teams that were a combined 6-46. Sophomore forward Anna Pachucki had eight goals in her debut varsity season.
“We are striving to improve individually and collectively, from athletes to coaches. We want to have a winning record and compete during postseason,” said Stauffer.
Southern Columbia won two of its first three games, then lost 15 straight. The Tigers ultimately scored more goals in their two wins (11) than in 16 losses (eight). Jenna Billig, a senior goalie who clubs with the highly regarded WC Eagles, has the Valley’s lone Division I college commitment (Central Michigan).
Seneca Doraski emerged on the scene with six goals as a freshman.
“We are in a nice spot this year because we only had four seniors last year. This year we have 10, and all of them with a lot of varsity experience,” said Hoffman. “We are definitely changing some things around. The only thing not changing is Jenna at goalie.”
Warrior Run lost nine consecutive games at one point and was blanked eight times overall. The Defenders scored 15 times in 17 games. However, Liz Klees’ team swept Milton and played to a 1-0 loss against Bloomsburg.
Hailey Carper, a senior, was the HAC-II coaches’ choice for the division’s second-team goalie.