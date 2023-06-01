Parker D. Benfer Sr., 91, of Pottsville, formerly of Sunbury, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill, East Norwegian Street, Pottsville.
He was born Dec. 25, 1931, in Sunbury, a son of the late Dennis M. and Fay (Bingaman) Benfer.
Prior to retiring he worked as a truck driver for heavy freight companies.
He was an Army veteran having served during the Korean War.
Parker was a member of American Legion Post 44, VFW, DAV, Local 764 Teamsters, Milton, and a lifelong member of Rescue Hose Company, Sunbury.
He was preceded in death by a son, Timothy D. Benfer, December 2021; a grandson, Wesley Dewart; and a brother, David Benfer.
Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Ellen E. (Knarr) Benfer, Pottsville; a son, Parker D. Benfer Jr. and his wife Tammy J., Auburn; a daughter, Bonnie L. Dewart and her husband William, RD Bernville; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
At the request of the family, there will be no services.
Arrangements are under the care of James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville.
Please share your memories and condolences with the Parker family by signing the guestbook at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.