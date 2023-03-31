Selinsgrove senior McKenna Parker is hoping to accomplish big goals during the track and field season after spending her junior year recovering from an injury that held her back.
Seals coach Mike Stebila said Parker is right where he’d like her to be as she pursues a state medal in the javelin.
“We want her to get back to where she was her sophomore year, and work on improving those javelin numbers,” Stebila said. “On Tuesday night, she was, so she’s right where we want her to be.”
Parker won the javelin event in Tuesday’s tri-meet with Midd-West and Shamokin, uncorking a throw of 112 feet, 5 inches that beat the field by nearly 21 feet.
This season, Parker is focused on making it to the state championships.
“My main goal is to make it to states,” she said. “I would like to win districts, or at least hit the (state-qualifying) mark at 122 feet.”
Parker’s athletic drive, hard work in the classroom — including a GPA of 4.0 — and her commitment to working with local youth are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
According to Stebila, Parker has worked hard to overcome obstacles and improve her athletic performance.
“She was really strong her sophomore year but had a knee injury at the end of the season,” he said. “The injury held her back, and carried her through her junior year — she just wasn’t herself. This year she’s getting back to where she should be.”
Parker said the injury was difficult to manage, not just physically, but mentally as well.
“It’s been difficult because I’ve played sports my whole life and I had to step away from that,” she said. “It made me realize how much I care about sports and how much I want to continue to play them.”
As high school graduation approaches, Parker hopes to continue throwing javelin in college. She is waiting to hear back from a few schools before deciding where she wants to further her education.
Parker’s successes go far beyond the track, Stebila said.
“McKenna is very well-rounded. She’s a good athlete, and an excellent student and person,” he said. “She’s very much a leader in general, not just on the team, but also in school.”
Parker is a member of the National Honor Society, FFA and French Club. She is also the President of Selinsgrove’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and Technology Student Association (TSA).
She is a candidate for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars program. Selinsgrove teacher Tracy Hepner nominated Parker for the prestigious program, which accepts up to 161 students nationwide in the program each year. Last year, three candidates from Pennsylvania were selected to participate. The program was established in 1964.
Parkers plans to major in computer engineering in college. She is currently sharing her love for STEM with students at the Selinsgrove Intermediate School.
“I’m job-shadowing in intermediate school this semester. I’ve been teaching STEM and coding to third- through fifth-graders,” Parker said. “It’s been an interesting experience. They really enjoy it. They’ve had a little of it in class, but they seem to grasp it very well and seem super-interested in it.”
Also a member of the Key Club, Parker spends a lot of time volunteering. She said she has done more than 100 hours of community service through the organization.
Like many senior athletes, there is a lot on the mind of Parker as she wraps up her high school career, but Stebila is confident in the athlete’s ability to power through.
“She knows where her priorities are,” he said. “She will continue to improve.”