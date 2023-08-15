MIFFLINBURG — Parking on two blocks of Maple Street is permanently banned in Mifflinburg.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, borough council members unanimously approved an ordinance restricting parking on both sides of Maple Street between Second and Fourth streets. The decision, according to the ordinance, was made in the "interest of health safety and welfare of the residents."
"This is what PennDOT asked us to do in regard to the project area on Maple Street," said borough manager Margaret Metzger.
Solicitor Brandon Griest said the ordinance essentially amends the existing subsection to add Maple Street to the existing no parking areas.
The $2.5 million resurfacing project in Mifflinburg on Route 304 (South Fourth Street) and Route 2004 (Maple Street) is to mill and resurface a deteriorating pavement riding surface and to replace an aged and deteriorating stormwater sewer system. Work on this project includes utility upgrades, ADA curb ramp upgrades, storm drain upgrades, milling, paving, and line painting.
Contractor New Enterprise Stone and Lime, of Winfield, began work on May 8 and is expected to be completed the project by November, according to PennDOT.
The borough council members approved a payment application in the amount of $269,121.93 for the Route 304 project.
In other business, the borough council members approved Gutelius Excavating to repair the intersection of Quarry Road and Lime Ridge Road at a cost of $11,900.
"With last week's storm, the water got under the road and created some damage to that section of the road," said Metzger. "It's something we need to take care of sooner rather than later."
The road was not closed. The borough did not issue a disaster declaration as some other municipalities in Union County did in response to storm damage on Aug. 7.
The borough also accepted two quotes from GEI for sewer lateral repairs on Route 45 and Forrest Hill Road. The first quote is between $8,800 and $10,880 for the area near Compassion Parochial Clinic at 150 E. Chestnut St. The second quote is between $12,500 and $14,500 for Runkle Agency at 102 Forest Hill Road.