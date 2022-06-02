NORTHUMBERLAND — Northumberland Police Chief C.L. "Butch" Kriner issued parking restrictions for the Norry 250th Birthday Bash for this weekend.
Parking will be restricted on the following streets 200 Block of Front Street from 8 a.m. Friday, June 3, until 8 a.m. on Monday, June 6; Queen Street from 83 Queen St. to Second Street from 3 p.m. Friday, June 3, until 8 a.m. Monday, June 6; and King Street between Front Street and Second Street will be closed to traffic through traffic.
The above-listed streets will be posted, and the meters in this area will be bagged with no parking on Thursday, June 2. Residents should follow the above-listed times for the restrictions on parking.
Any vehicle not moved from the posted area will be towed at the owner’s expense.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER