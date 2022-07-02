The Daily Item
SUNBURY — Residents are being asked to avoid parking on various city streets beginning Sunday though the July 4 parade.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said residents are being asked to avoid parking on Walnut from 10th to 4th Street, 4th from Walnut to Market and Second Street from Chestnut to Spruce Street so people coming to watch the parade have a spot to sit.
Hare said the Walnut Street Extension will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday until the end of the parade for the formation of the participants in the parade.