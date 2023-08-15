Editor’s note: This is a two-part series on Parkinson’s disease. Week one discusses symptoms and phases of the disease and week two will focus on treatments such as medications and physical therapies to help slow the disease’s progression.
When most people think of Parkinson’s disease, they probably picture the deterioration of famous actor Michael J. Fox, who has become an international spokesperson and passionate advocate for Parkinson’s research.
Parkinson’s disease is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements such as shaking, stiffness and difficulty with balance and coordination. It is a progressive disease, which means symptoms gradually worsen over time; as it progresses people may have difficulty walking and talking.
Dr. Kelly Baldwin, Neurologist and Medical Director for Medical Education at Evangelical Community Hospital said, “I think of Parkinson’s disease as the brakes and the gas of the brain. When a patient has Parkinson’s disease, they do not have enough dopamine in the brain and that’s like the gas…without it they become really, really slow.”
Although most people with Parkinson’s first develop the disease after age 60, about 5 to 10% experience onset before the age of 50, according to the NIH’s National Institute on Aging.
According to Parkinson’s News Today, the disease is the second most common age-related neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer’s disease. Men are more likely to have Parkinson’s than women and the prevalence drastically increases with age.
Every year, about 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s — and this does not reflect the thousands of cases that go undetected.
Geisinger Neurologist Dr. Cosmin Sandulescu said, “Usually patients (come to the doctor) for tremors that present when doing nothing, shuffle steps, stiffness or slowness. Most of the time it comes on one side at first. Then, they may have issues getting into bed or being slow. A lot of patients notice that they have a hard time signing a check or signing their name, or their handwriting gets smaller.”
Dr. Stuart Olinsky, UPMC Neurological Institute in North Central PA also mentioned loss of smell and increased joint soreness, stiffness and size as initial signs. He said people may think they simply have worsening arthritis.
Symptoms fall in two categories, motor and non-motor. Motor symptoms include involuntary trembling or tremors in the limbs, muscle stiffness, slowness starting and continuing movements, postural changes, writing in smaller handwriting, a soft of low voice, and a “freezing” of gait or inability to move feet forward.
Dr. Baldwin said, “Most of the time, it’s not the patient coming in to see us because they wanted to, it’s the family saying to a loved one, ‘You’ve had these symptoms for a year or two and they’re getting worse and I really think you should see someone.’”
Dr. Sandulescu said that often patients brush off the tremors as nervousness or anxiety.
He said there are other non-motor symptoms that may appear for many years prior — notably digestive slowness such as constipation, a history of anxiety or depression, or sleep issues such as very weird dreams.
“In their dreams, they may feel like they are fighting with someone or they feel that someone is following them or chasing them…but they usually don’t show up for that in the clinic, it is when I ask them about their dreams that they usually report those kinds of symptoms,” said Dr. Sandulescu.
Other non-motor symptoms include physical symptoms such as vision problems, neuropathy, restless legs syndrome, cognitive changes, and psychiatric issues such as hallucinations or delusions.
A progressive disease
Parkinson’s is a progressive disease often taking ten, fifteen and even twenty years to fully advance in the body, according to Dr. Baldwin.
As the brain makes less dopamine, issues of balance and movement present themselves more readily.
Sandulescu said the stages range from Stage One where the patient has slowness or tremors on one side, Stage Two when disease is present on both sides, Stages Three and Four when symptoms worsen to the point that a cane or walker is needed and finally Stage Five when someone cannot stand and walk even with support.
Baldwin elaborated, “There are mild, moderate and severe stages of the disease. Early on when you’re in the mild stage, you might just notice a little bit of a tremor and a little bit of slowing down in your walking. And then as you progress through the disease, you’re going to notice more frequent falling, trouble getting your feet to catch up with your body, and the tremor is going to start interacting with your daily life, not just at rest, but even when you put your arms out or when reach out to grab something, the tremor is going to become worse and worse. And then in very advanced stages of Parkinson’s disease, you become very limited and you’ll lose your ability to walk, talk and even swallow.”
Dr. Baldwin said, “The progression is like the story where you put a frog into a pot of cold water and you heat it up slowly and they stay in. But if you throw a frog into boiling water, they jump right out. Parkinson’s is like a slow heating up of the water, so you may not notice your symptoms for many years. Please listen to your family if they say, ‘Hey, Mom or Dad, something’s not right. You have this tremor or you’re not walking very well; it’s probably time to see a neurologist.”
As of now, there is no definitive blood test or scan to diagnose Parkinson’s. Instead, a clinical diagnosis must be done by a neurologist.
Dr. Sandulescu said that after classic motor symptoms are present, a DaTscan can also be ordered.
He noted that patients must stop all mediations for at least two weeks prior to that scan, which can make it challenging for patients with co-morbidities.
Controllable risk factors
While there are some risk factors that people cannot control — age, gender and family history being three — Dr. Sandulescu pointed out that there are factors within a person’s control such as diabetes management and weight management through a healthy diet and lifestyle.
Dr. Baldwin agreed, “Staying physically active is very important for brain health. Not smoking, limiting alcohol intake to one drink for women per day and two drinks for men per day is extremely important for brain health.”
Dr. Sandulescu also said that if patients have constipation issues or if there is a family history of tremors, “It’s a good idea to see a doctor once in a while; and on the other side, make sure to have regular bowel movements. It is well-known that patients that drink regular coffee have a lower chance of developing Parkinson’s disease possibly because they have regular bowel movements.”
He continued, “How much is your baggage? If you have diabetes, if you are a little bit overweight, if you don’t exercise and you keep an [unhealthy] diet, clearly the progression is going to be faster…”
Treatments, including medications and physical therapies, will be discussed next week.