An auto accident has closed a portion of Sunbury's Front Street near Alice Street until PPL cuts power to a downed line, according to Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare.
Hare said the minor accident happened at around noon. He said the city will close the street until crews from PPL can come and shut the power off to repair the line.
Hare said he is unsure how long it will take or how long the street will be closed until PPL arrives and more information is received.
Traffic will be rerouted by the Sunbury Fire Police.