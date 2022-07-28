SELINSGROVE — A portion of Route 522 will be closed next week in Selinsgrove and Penn Township for utility work, PennDOT announced on Wednesday.
On Aug. 3, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Route 522 will be closed between North Broad Street in Borough and 18th Street in Penn Township, while a contractor for PPL Electric Utilities installs two utility poles and sets wires.
A detour using University Drive/West Pine Street, Market Street, and Route 522 will be in place while work is being performed.
Rain date for this project is Aug. 4. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for detour signing and road closures and allow for additional commute time for the detour routes.
