Valley high school students continue to take advantage of a growing number of opportunities to gain entry to a local university or get a head start on their college coursework.
Most local colleges and universities, from Penn State to Lackawanna College, have some sort of agreement with other universities to easily transfer qualifying credits. Others have a variety of courses that high school students can take in high school — think Bloomsburg’s Advanced College Experience (ACE) — that count for credit in both high school and at the college level.
The latest venture is a partnership between 17 local school districts and the state’s newly named Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, comprised of Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities.
Students in those schools — Columbia/Montour Vo Tech, Danville, Hazleton, Lewisburg, Millville, Milton, Mount Carmel, North Schuylkill, Selinsgrove, Shamokin, Southern Columbia, Warrior Run, Shikellamy, Berwick, Benton, Bloomsburg and Central Columbia — are guaranteed admission, eligibility for merit-based scholarships, and on-campus housing at any of its locations.
Milton Area School Board members approved the agreement at Tuesday night’s public meeting. Milton Area Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart told members he signed off on the agreement at Bloomsburg earlier in the day.
“It is a very positive thing,” Milton Superintendent John Bickhart said. “It is a great relationship with the local universities.”
While understanding that college isn’t for everyone and there remains a growing number of opportunities in trade and technical schools, the agreement can open the door for some students who may have been on the fence.
Qualifying students are eligible for merit scholarships based on their GPA, as much as $7,000 a year. There is a deadline to apply no later than Dec. 15 of a student’s senior year.
This is another step forward for students in the Valley. There are almost countless opportunities in the job market, which will likely grow in the coming years, including in nursing and education.
This latest partnership, paired with those already in place, open more doors for more people. That is never a bad thing.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.