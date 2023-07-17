Pasqualine “Betsy” Bucher, 102, of Sunbury, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, at RiverWoods Senior Living Center.
Betsy was born Nov. 17, 1920, in Northumberland, a daughter of the late Angelo and Luigia (Longardzo) Gallo. She was married to George W. Bucher who preceded her in death on July 9, 1980.
She was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing and gardening.
Betsy was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church, Sunbury.
She is survived by her son, James F. Bucher of Sunbury; and two nieces and one nephew.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Bucher was preceded in death by one son, George R. Bucher in 1954. She was the last surviving member of the Gallo children which included four brothers, Orland, Vito, Angelo and Peter Gallo; and three sisters, Rose Schrader and Christine and Mary Gallo.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, followed by funeral services at 10 a.m. with Father Fred Wangwe A.J. officiating.
Burial will be in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury.