The Daily Item
MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees (SCPASR) has awarded two teacher grants of $200 to Trisha Bailey, advisor of the Outreach Club Tye-Dye at Midd-West High School and $200 to Brittany Folk, Linette Lantz and Molly Bishop, third grade teachers at West Snyder Elementary School.
Bailey requested the grant for the Outreach Club to help bring together general education students and special education students. By doing a tye-dye project together, 20 students from grades 8 to 12 were involved with the project which promotes creativity, inclusion, social interactions and appreciation of disabilities.
The three teachers at West Snyder Elementary, Molly Bishop, Brittany Folk and Linette Lantz have decided to participate in the 4-H embryology project and incubate fertilized eggs in the third grade classrooms. Approximately 50 third grade students work on the project which directly aligns with the “Life Science” unit and Pennsylvania Core Standards. It brings learning to life as students track growth and development with specific data.