The message of Passover is a familiar one: it tells the story of Moses, through God’s strength, liberating the Hebrew slaves from the empire of an evil Pharaoh.
The details, which begin in the book of Exodus, include drama, miracles, plagues, matzah, and redemption. This story of the triumph by an oppressed people over a stronger power, has become a touchstone in many traditions, especially those holding onto the hope of God’s strength to help them overcome.
For the Jewish people, the power comes in the retelling, year after year, on the first (and sometimes second) nights of Passover. This year we celebrate beginning April 5 and the observance of the holiday continues for seven days.
We retell the story based on the biblical injunction found throughout Exodus 12, in which the Israelite people are told by God that they will celebrate the holiday by using, and invoking, the symbols which appear in the Exodus text. We read: “You shall observe it as an institution for all times; you and your descendants.”(Ex 12:24)
However, the form of the retelling of the story was created by rabbinic sages, living in exile in Babylonia and Persia, during the years 200-400 CE. Eager to be sure that everyone was fulfilling this commandment of storytelling, especially many years after the destruction of the Temple in Jerusalem and the fall of the sacrificial system, the rabbis instituted an order, a “seder,” prescribing which parts of the story should be lifted up, how it should be presented, and how we, the descendants, could identify with our ancestors.
This is primarily done through eating symbolic foods and reciting a specific liturgy around the home dinner table.
While the story of Passover has had universal resonance, in Jewish tradition, celebrating the holiday is an affirmation of Jewish identity and the existence of the Jewish people. The same ancient rabbis who created the seder taught that the Exodus is parallel to the story of creation in Genesis.
Except this time, it is the Jewish people being recognized as a community unto themselves. The clues come from the biblical Hebrew text: throughout most of the beginning of the story, we are known as the Hebrews. As liberation approaches (starting with the angel of death Passing-Over their homes) these Hebrews are referred to more consistently as Israelites.
Then we have the birth symbolism of passing through the parted waters of the sea onto the shores of liberation. At this point, we are Israelites, starting a 40-year journey of revelation and establishing communal norms as we move into maturity.
Hebrews, Israelites, Jews, and Israeli are names that represent different phases of the experience of the Jewish people. Today, Hebrews and Israelites remain solely the names of our ancestors. On Passover, through the observance of the seder, we affirm our identity as Jews, and, of citizens of the nation, Israelis. In this time of uncertainty, affirmation of our identity as the descendants of our biblical ancestors, offers us a grounding in the past, present, and future.
Rabbi Nina H. Mandel leads Congregation Beth El in Sunbury.