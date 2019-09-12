Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius are celebrating 100 years in Danville and hosting a number of events.
In January, a special centennial sticker design was used on all correspondence during the centennial year.
A gift of homemade bread and salt was available in February to all who pray with them regularly at the adoration chapel at Villa Sacred Heart.
In March a special Girl Scout patch was released and is earned through special activities at the basilica. The patch is still available to Scouts.
In May, a birthday party at Villa Sacred Heart for St. Cyril Preschool and Kindergarten was held with games, prizes, treats for children from Danville.
A Special outdoor prayer service was held in June on the front lawn of Villa Sacred Heart.
The book "History of the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius" was published in July. The annual fundraising festival was also held in July and included a bus of 55 from New York City.
Upcoming events
Sunday — 11 a.m. Special liturgy in the basilica followed by an open house
Oct. 13 — 2 p.m. Sacred concert in the basilica
Nov. 9 — Release of a new geocache on the grounds of Villa Sacred heart
Dec. 20 — 4:30 p.m. Ecumenical prayer service "Prayer Outside the Walls"