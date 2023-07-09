PORT ANN — When Paul Sheets first arrived at Port Ann Wesleyan Church as its new pastor 17 years ago, he and his family were unloading their moving van at the adjacent parsonage during the church’s busy vacation Bible school week. Last month, they were loading up the moving van during vacation Bible school week to head to their next adventure.
For Sheets, 69, that adventure is retirement. His last official service at the Port Ann church was Sunday morning, April 30. The congregation surprised him a week earlier with a celebration that was also attended by people he had gotten to know and serve throughout the central Pennsylvania community.
As he reflects on nearly a half century in ministry leadership — with beautiful highs and tragic lows — he said his main mission was always the same: “To see believers strengthened and deepened in their spiritual walk with the Lord, and to see those who had not yet accepted Christ to see their need for Christ, and then offer the steps to coming to Jesus personally.”
Following the call
After graduating from high school in North Carolina in 1972, Sheets attended United Wesleyan College in Allentown, with the goal of becoming a teacher. A year and a half into his studies, he was attending a “spiritual emphasis week” that resulted in a major career path change.
“It was at the altar there that the Lord got a hold of my heart,” he said. “I realized my teaching pursuit was actually a resistance to the call of God into ministry.”
His girlfriend, Sally, met him at the altar that day. They talked and cried together as they considered the future.
“I didn’t officially propose to her, but I asked her if she would be willing to pursue this life’s calling,” he said. “And she was on board.”
They married in 1975, and the following year they graduated and moved to their first assignment, a tiny rural church in North Carolina. They went on to serve in churches in Maryland, Georgia, New York, and South Carolina, before arriving at Port Ann Wesleyan Church in 2006.
During those years, they also grew their family. Their daughter Stacia was born in 1977, son Stevan in 1979, and Sherilyn in 1981.
The decision to accept the call at Port Ann was an easy one.
“During the interviews, we sensed the Lord’s direction,” Sheets said. “There was confirmation at every turn.”
He said he was touched by “the warmth of the people,” and that even though the church was in a very rural setting, “They were eager for new ideas.”
During his time there, the children’s ministry “exploded with numbers,” he said. Among other highlights, the men’s and women’s ministries grew tremendously as well.
Serving in all seasons
During his years of ministering, Sheets said there were many blessings, but also extreme challenges. It was a time of learning and growing and leaning on the Lord in all seasons of life — including the tragic loss of their daughter Stacia to melanoma cancer at age 12.
They faced a number of challenges during their time at Port Ann, as well. Not only did they have to navigate the challenges of responding to COVID regulations, they also faced personal health struggles.
Sally underwent a heart valve replacement, then Sheets suffered a stroke. They both recovered. But then in 2020, Sally was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She passed away in March 2021.
Her loss left a huge gap in the ministry team they formed together.
“She was the people person,” he said, adding that she was an especially effective minister to the female parishioners at the church.
“She was excellent. She had the heart of caring.”
Sheets said many thought he would announce his retirement the next Sunday after her passing, but he said, “It would have been a kneejerk reaction for the church and for me.”
So he decided to press on and continue to serve, with the expectation that he would retire in 2023 just before his 70th birthday.
Ministry continues
Sheets’ retirement does not mean he will stop serving, but it does mean his service will look a little different in the days to come.
“I will miss the regular normal presentation of biblical truth to hearers that were eager for it,” Sheets said, “the preaching the teaching, and even the one-on-one.”
He said he will also miss leading times of worship. The son of parents who were talented musicians and who always led the singing at the churches he attended as a kid, he followed their example.
He recently moved to Clearfield to be closer to family, including his son who pastors a church there where Sheets attends and plans to serve.
“This is the first opportunity that the Lord can lead me in other ways other than full-time leadership,” he said. “I get to be even more of a people person, develop relationships as a brother in the Lord as opposed to being the pastor. It’s already beginning to happen, and it’s a wonderful, strange season.”
Sheets will also continue a ministry he began in 2015, posing as Santa for family photos and taking the opportunity to share about the real St. Nick and the meaning of Christmas.