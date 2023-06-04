SUNBURY — Sunbury Zion Lutheran Church Pastor Richard Fangmann will retire after serving the congregation for 26 years.
Fangmann, 65, of Northumberland, held his last service on May 28 and is set for retirement, which he described as bittersweet.
“Of course I will miss everyone and all the times we shared here,” he said. “Twenty-six years is a long time, and I had plans on leaving earlier but, when the pandemic struck, I knew I needed to stay and get us through it.”
Fangmann said the church has about 400 members, and he will miss them all and especially the good the church has done for the community.
“There are so many ways in which we have served the community,” he said. “I will miss the mission trips, the times we had and helping our community.”
Fangmann said some of the trips including bringing a youth group to New Jersey to help clean up after Hurricane Sandy, traveling to Washington, D.C., in order to help the homeless and countless other trips that brought the church together.
“Leaving will be hard, but it is time,” he said. “It is time for new leadership and to get a new pastor to come in with new ideas.”
Fangmann said he began serving the church in 1997 and because of his retirement, once he walks out the door he can’t come back.
“The new pastor, whoever it is, will take over and will need time to get to know people and we want our members to be able to go to the new pastor with any issues. I don’t want to step on anyone’s toes.”
Fangmann will be missed, church member and Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said.
“We are sad to see Pastor Fangmann retiring,” he said. “He was a community asset as he was actively involved in helping out when he was needed and we hope he enjoys his retirement.
Hare, who was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, on Spruce St., closed its doors last year, and Fangmann accepted those members.
“He took everyone in with open arms,” Hare said.
For Fangmann, retiring doesn’t mean he won’t help out when needed in the community.
“I plan on being active when asked,” he said. “I want to continue to give back and help when I can.”