PORT ANN — Brandon Kuhns spent his formative years as a child and teen at Port Ann Wesleyan Church. He met his wife there. And he felt the call of full-time ministry there.
Though life took him elsewhere the years after his graduation from Meadowbrook Christian School in 2006, the church and its people always held a special place in his heart.
During his time there, he was taught the importance of embracing, deepening, and maturing his Christian faith, understanding biblical principles, and of reaching out to others in mission work.
It was a surreal moment on July 2, then, when he stood behind the pulpit for the first time as Port Ann Wesleyan Church’s new pastor.
“So much of it hasn’t changed,” he said. “It’s literally the same church that I grew up in.”
Though there is a lot of pleasant nostalgia in being back, he said there is also a fair amount of anxiety that comes with his return as he seeks to lead the church, at the board’s behest, in a way that will equip the congregation to connect with the changing culture, including embracing newer technology.
Kuhns, who has been an associate pastor at Crossroads Nazarene Church in Montandon for the last four years, said he was comfortable there and was enjoying his ministry with young adults. So when leaders at Port Ann Wesleyan Church began reaching out to him in February about the open senior pastor position, he was hesitant. He agreed to sit down and talk with the board, and over the last few months he and his wife Ashley were slowly convinced that this was where they needed to go and serve at this time in their lives.
Kuhns plans to be bi-vocational, continuing also in his role as a GED teacher at the Lewisburg Penitentiary.
He said he is up for the challenge.
“With God all things are possible,” he said. “And as the saying goes, ‘He doesn’t call the equipped, He equips the called.”
Kuhns said one of the things he especially appreciated at Port Ann when he was growing up there was the efforts they made to establish adult-child mentorship opportunities, of intergenerational participation and interaction, and that they were “one big family.”
Pastor Paul Sheets, who retired April 30 after 17 years of ministry at Port Ann Wesleyan, was an integral part of that. Kuhns remembers how gifted Sheets was in ministering to kids, and how he taught the entire congregation their importance within the “kingdom community.”
Today, Kuhns is a result of that ministry. He said he is excited to lead the church into some new frontiers as they seek to serve Christ in even greater ways within and beyond the church walls.
“I want to see growth,” he said, “not just in numbers, but growth spiritually.”
Some of his goals are to implement some ideas that would encourage “all-encompassing” health ideals as well as to become known as the church that serves its community.
“We don’t want people to come into the church, we want to go out into the world around us, be the salt and light in the world around us,” he said. “We want to let the community know that we exist, and we want to be a positive force of good. If people need something, we want Port Ann to be the place they come to receive it.”
Kuhns lives in Middleburg with his wife Ashley — a choral teacher at Middleburg Middle School, and their three sons. He enjoys motorcycles and “anything with an engine,” he said, as well as hockey and studying theology.