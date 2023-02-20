The Associated Press
BOSTON — David Pastrnak scored twice, moving within one goal of the NHL lead, and Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots on Monday to lead the Boston Bruins to their fourth straight victory, 3-1 over the Ottawa Senators.
Pastrnak broke a second-period tie to pass the 40-goal plateau for the third time in his career, and then added another goal in the third for No. 41. Edmonton’s Connor McDavid leads the league with 42 goals so far this season.
Jake DeBrusk also scored for Boston — the second straight time he has opened the scoring in two games since returning from an injury.
Claude Giroux scored and Kevin Mandolese stopped 29 shots for the Senators, who were playing back-to-back games after beating St. Louis on Sunday.
Flyers 4, Flames 3
CALGARY, Alberta — Wade Allison scored the game-winner and fellow rookie Samuel Ersson made 32 saves to maintain his perfect record as Philadelphia beat Calgary.
Travis Konecny and Tony DeAngelo each had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia. Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as the Flyers snapped a four-game losing streak. Ersson, 23, is the eighth goaltender in NHL history to start his career 6-0-0.
Mikael Backlund and Andrew Mangiapane had a goal an assist each for Calgary while Tyler Toffoli notched his team-leading 23rd.
Panthers 4, Ducks 3, OT
SUNRISE, Fla. — Carter Verhaeghe scored 1:42 into overtime to lead Florida past Anaheim.
Florida has won six of its past nine games. Anaheim has lost its past five.
The Panthers also got goals from Eric and Marc Staal as well as Ryan Lomberg. Sergei Bobrovsky had 29 saves.
Mason McTavish, Frank Vatrano and Dmitry Kulikov scored for the Ducks. John Gibson made 51 saves.
Sharks 4, Kraken 0
SAN JOSE, Calif. — James Reimer stopped 26 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Sharks beat the Kraken.
Logan Couture, Evgeny Svechnikov, Noah Gregor and Michael Eyssimont scored for San Jose, which snapped a three-game skid. Erik Karlsson had two assists. Martin Jones made 19 saves against his former team but lost his fourth straight start as Seattle was shut out for the third time this season.
Couture became the third Shark to reach 20 goals in at least 10 seasons, joining Patrick Marleau and Joe Pavelski.