Patrice S. Robinson Hand, 75, died peacefully in her sleep June 7, 2022, at her home in San Leandro, California. She was surrounded by her daughter, Tiffany Hand of Benicia, Calif., her long-time life partner of over 30 years, Kenneth Warren and her hospice caretakers.
Patrice was born June 8, 1946, the daughter of Thomas J. and Katherine F. Robinson of Sunbury. Pat attended Sunbury schools and graduated from Sunbury High School, Sunbury, Pa., with the class of 1964. Pat lived an eventful life, always pedal to the metal as anyone who knew would attest. She leaves dear friends Marie, Marsha and Bonnie and many others in Sunbury, with lasting fun, crazy and hair-raising memories.
After graduation Patrice married Terry Hand of Sunbury and the couple eventually settled in San Francisco, California in 1968. She continued to live in California the remainder of her life. Pat was a kind, loving and supportive mother of her daughters, Tiffany and Sara who survive her. She is also survived by brothers, Michael Robinson, of Milton, Pa., John Robinson, of Selinsgrove, Pa., Mary Kay Robinson of Sunbury, and Anne Hughes of Wellsboro, Pa.
According to her wishes, Pat was cremated by the Neptune Society for Northern California. The memorial service will be private and at the discretion of the family.
To have known Patrice was a joy, always fun and filled with happy times and laughter. She will always be in our thoughts. Rest in Peace big sister.