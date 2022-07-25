Patricia Ann “Pat” Gargie, 86, of Selinsgrove, entered into rest Friday, July 22, 2022, at The Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
She was born June 12, 1936, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Donald Sr. and Flora Parker.
Pat attended Selinsgrove High School.
She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, life member of the Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631 Ladies Auxiliary where she worked banquets and bingo, and the Selinsgrove American Legion Post 25.
Pat enjoyed being with her son and grandchildren. She enjoyed putting puzzles together, going to the Selinsgrove Senior Center to be with friends and playing cards and bingo.
Pat is survived by her son, Robert (Jamie) Vadella of Middleburg; a granddaughter, Joanie Lawrence; a great-grandson, Jared Lawrence; and two sisters, Ginny Showers and Georgaine Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Vadella; son, Gary Vadella; grandson, Lance Vadella; and husband, Joseph M. Gargie.
In keeping with her wishes there will be no viewing or services.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.