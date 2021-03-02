Patricia A. (Walters) Harbeson, 84, of Mifflinburg, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport.
Patricia was born Sept. 14, 1936, in Williamsport, a daughter of the late Fredrick A. and Rita (O’Neill) Walters. In 1990, she married the late Allen P. Harbeson, who passed away Sept. 7, 2003.
She is survived by a brother, Richard (Patricia) Walters, of Bloomsburg; and two nieces.
In keeping with Patricia’s wishes, services will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are being handled by Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport.