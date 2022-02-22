Patricia Ann Hollenbach, 78, of Northumberland, entered into eternal rest Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, surrounded by her devoted family.
Pat was born in Minersville on April 17, 1943, a daughter of the late John and Martha (Neidlinger) Rodnick.
She married the love of her life, Dale L. Hollenbach, on June 18, 1988. They shared 34 years of memories together.
Pat was a retiree from Sunbury Textile Mill. She enjoyed bingo and spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Robert Freeman and wife Shannon Shank, Michelle Reichenbach and husband David Mantz, Samantha Specht, Danielle Minnier and husband Mark Minnier, Jennifer Miller and husband Howard Miller; 12 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her son, Michael P. Freeman; and her beloved Labrador, Buddy, who will be interred with her.
A viewing will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the David W. Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m.
Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.