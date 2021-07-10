Patricia Ann Hoover Phifer, 86, Northumberland, passed from this life to be with our Lord in the early morning of June 14, 2021.
Patricia was the loving daughter of the late Theron D. and Mabel A. Conrad of Sunbury. Patricia was proceeded in death by her brother, James H. Conrad and her grandson, Daniel A. Hoover. She is survived by two brothers, Theron W. Conrad of Sunbury and Barry L. Conrad of McEwensville.
Patty graduated from Sunbury High School in 1953 and married her high school sweetheart, the late John Elwood Hoover, son of the Reverend Wellington and Alma Hoover, in 1954. In 1955 she received a degree in education from Cazenovia College, N.Y.
Patricia and John raised four boys in West Chester, Pa., and were very active with all of their son's activities from scouting, to little league and various high school sports. While raising her sons, Patricia was really good at teaching nursery school in Chester County.
After the sudden passing and devastating loss of her husband John in 1981, Patricia began antiquing and playing bridge and it was there she met and eventually married Lyle Phifer in 1983. Patricia and Lyle built a new home in West Chester and enjoyed traveling to many countries including their favorite destination, the Caribbean Island of Bonaire. Patty and Lyle built her dream home, "the cottage," in 1992. The cottage was overlooking Penn's Creek where she spent many summers vacationing with her family throughout her life.
Patricia and Lyle enjoyed a long and happy marriage and, after the passing of Lyle in 2015, she moved to Northumberland, Pa., as her life had gone full circle. Here, she enjoyed gardening, growing orchids, antiquing with her daughters-in-law and being with her grandchildren.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Peter C. and Tracy Hoover of Wisconsin, James H. and Cyndi M. Hoover of Mifflinburg, Andrew H. Hoover and Debbie Seebold of Mifflinburg, Philip W. Hoover of Berwick, Bill Phifer of Downingtown, Russ Phifer of West Grove, Lynne Phifer of Boothwyn and Carol Gray of Delaware; grandchildren Jim and Maggie Hoover of Maryland, Jeremy and Tara Morton of Delaware, Ryan and Christina Hoover of Lancaster, Jessica Roberts of Philadelphia, John Hoover of Wisconsin and Amanda Hoover of Phoenixville.
The funeral service will be held at the Pomfret Manor Cemetery at 11 a.m., Friday, July 16, 2021, with the Reverend Richard Fangmann officiating. Following the service, family and friends are invited to a luncheon to celebrate the life of Patty Ann.
