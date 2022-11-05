Patricia A. Kifolo, 79, Lewisburg

Patricia Ann Kifolo, 79, formerly of Lewisburg, Pa., passed away on Friday morning, Oct. 28, 2022, at Hamilton Arms, Lancaster, after a long courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.
A native of Union County, she was born April 15, 1943, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Angelo and Loretta (Bostian) Kifolo. Patty was a 1961 graduate of Lewisburg High School. She retired from Moore/RR Donnelley, Lewisburg, after 35 years.
Patty was a member of the Sacred Heart Church, Lewisburg. She enjoyed her “Retired Girls” and “Girls of the Class of ’61” monthly lunches for many years, and many, many years helping with her class reunions. Patty enjoyed being with her family in their activities — especially those with her grandsons. She enjoyed the creative outlets of making greeting cards and jewelry — she loved making earrings.
Patty is survived by two children, Thomas (Pamela) Kifolo, and Patrick Kifolo; two grandsons: Anthony Kifolo and Alexander (Haley) Kifolo; three brothers: Joseph (Janet) Kifolo, Angelo (Bonita) Kifolo Jr., and Michael (Joy) Kifolo, and many other extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Theresa Kifolo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Sacred Heart Church, 41 S. Eighth St., Lewisburg, with her son, the Rev. Patrick J. Kifolo, OSFS, as celebrant.
Burial will follow in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
The family will provide flowers and ask that donations in Patricia Kifolo’s memory be made to Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Market and Eighth streets, Lewisburg.