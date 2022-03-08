Patricia A. King, 77, of Erdley Church Road, Middleburg, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Dec. 5, 1944, in Laurel, Md., a daughter of the late Alfred and Marjorie A. (Hawkins) Fleischman. On July 1, 1967, she married Larry I. King who preceded her in death on Jan. 4, 2021.
She had been employed as a receptionist at a physical therapy office and had also worked as a manager at a gas station.
Patricia enjoyed reading, crocheting, doing latch hook and gardening. She also had a large collection of Native American dolls and memorabilia.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Lettie and Stephen Siska of Middleburg; two sons, Howard W. King of Middleburg and Larry Mark King of Florida; two grandchildren, Larry and Lillyanna Siska; a brother, James Fleischman of Tennessee; and a half-sister, Susan Thorton of Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Stephen Siska; and a brother, Clarence Fleischman.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 10 with the Rev. Ryan Krauss officiating.
Burial will be in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Contributions to honor Patricia’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.