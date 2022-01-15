Patricia A. Leininger, 80, Northumberland

Patricia A. "Pat" Leininger, 80, of Northumberland passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
She was born Aug. 25, 1941, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Charles F. and Dorothy E. (Heimbach) Umbenhower. On Nov. 10, 1962, Pat married Larry L. Leininger who survives.
Pat was a 1959 graduate of Selinsgrove High School and went on to graduate from the Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing in 1962.
She was very proud of her nursing career of over 50 years. Pat's nursing career included experiences at Nottingham Village for 20 years and Central Penn G.I. in Lewisburg where she finished her career. She continued to be involved in the medical field, teaching medical terminology at a local business school and then as a volunteer at Evangelical Hospital in Lewisburg. She enjoyed working her profession while raising three children and always had a hot meal cooked for her family each night. Pat also enjoyed playing the piano.
Surviving in addition to her husband Larry of 59 years are two sons, Steve and Brad Leininger; one daughter, Wendy Seifert; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Fisher and Jane Brubaker, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at Keithan's Bluebird Gardens in Sunbury at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Pat's memory may be made to Evangelical Community Hospital Lights of Love, 1 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.