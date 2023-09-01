Patricia A. Long, 78, of Shamokin, passed away Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Mountain View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born July 9, 1945, in Watsontown, a daughter of the late James and Ethel (Poust) Renner. Pat was a graduate of Warrior Run High School. She was married to Richard E. Long who preceded her in death in 1993.
She has done child care for many years and also worked at Kirsch Manufacturing in Elysburg. She was a member of Bethel Union Chapel in West Cameron.
Pat loved music and was very talented, playing in the family band, The Pennsylvania Nighthawks, for many years.
She enjoyed crocheting and dearly loved her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a social butterfly, a real people person.
Surviving are five sons, Samuel (Andrea) Sanders of Thompsontown, John (Janieann) Sanders of Ranshaw, James (Tara) Sanders of Shamokin, Robert Fritz of Uniontown, and Richard (Stacey) Long Jr. of Shamokin; 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Russell O. Witmer; a grandson, James; a brother, Bud Poust; and a sister, Carol Hackenberg.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove followed by the funeral at 11 with Pastor Dave Butler officiating
Burial will be in the Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.