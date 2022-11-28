Patricia A. Muffly, 85, Milton

Patricia Ann Muffly, 85, of Milton died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at the Gatehouse, Williamsport.
Born Feb. 7, 1937, in Huntersville, she was a daughter of the late Ransom and Ethel (Hall) Nunn. On Nov. 26, 1956, she married Richard "Dick" Muffly, who preceded her in death on July 31, 2000. Together they celebrated 43 years of marriage.
Patricia was a 1955 graduate of Milton High School. She retired from the former ACF Industries, Milton in June of 1981. Patricia also owned and operated Muffly's Rhododendron and Azalea Nursery.
She was a member of the former Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, now Milton Lutheran Church. Patricia served on the church council, where she was the secretary. She was also a member of the church adult choir.
Patricia served on the Northumberland County Board of Directors of United Way.
She was an avid Penn State, Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies fan.
Surviving are three daughters and two sons-in-law, Karen and David Walize, of Watsontown, Karla Bingaman, of Milton and Greta Weber, of Maryland; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Thomas and Abbey Nunn, of Selinsgrove and David Nunn, of White Deer; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Sharon and Charlie Levering, of Williamsport, Sandra Miller, of Linden and Debbie and Louie Fitzgerald, of Watsontown; three grandchildren, Jason Kyle Derr, Jacob Tyler Derr and Miranda Ann Bingaman and four great-grandchildren, Kolbie Derr, Stella Kirby, Alexis Sockriter and Madison Elizabeth Young.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by three sisters, Barbara Jo Demerest, Janet Lutcher and Carol Shurtz and a sister-in-law, Carol Nunn.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown, and again from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Milton Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St. Milton, where the funeral will be held at 1 with Pastor Gary Schaeffer officiating.
Burial will follow in the Highland Cemetery, New Columbia.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com