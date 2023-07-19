Patricia A. Pick, 86, formerly of 1011 Buffalo Road, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Evangelical Community Hospital.
A native of Union County, she was born in Lewisburg August 28, 1936, a daughter of the late Wesley and Mary Elizabeth (Kuhns) Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her husband Leroy Pick Jr. on Oct. 31, 2011.
She was a beautician for Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village for many years and in later years worked for herself.
She was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church of Lewisburg, the Order of Eastern Star, liked to crochet, do word search books, bingo and enjoyed family visits and outings.
She is survived by three children; Lucinda (Bill) Marks of Mifflinburg, Dennis (Dawn) Pick of Virginia and Roxanne Weaver of Selinsgrove; eight grandchildren, Sarah Marks, Emily Marks, William Marks, Mary Long, Michael DeNapoli, Heidi Pick, Dennis Pick Jr., Tiffany Miller, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by 5 siblings, Jean Holtzman, Isabelle Keefer, Frances Bingaman, Samuel Mitchell and Paul Mitchell.
A Private Celebration Of Life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the John H Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.