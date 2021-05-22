Patricia A. Schreffler, 84, of Wood Street, Muncy, passed away Friday, May 21, at home with her loving husband by her side.
Patricia was born Sept. 5, 1936, a daughter of the late George P. and Cora A. (Bumgarner) Laney. On Nov. 4, 1960, she married Robert C. Schreffler who survives.
She attended the Trinity United Methodist Church in Northumberland from 1963-1986 and from 1986 - present the United Methodist Church in Muncy.
Patricia was a past Matron of Northumberland County Eastern Star, she was the secretary for the Northumberland Little League for many years and a member of the Farnsworth Camping Club for 20 plus years.
In her spare time. she enjoyed needlepoint, knitting, crocheting, coloring, traveling and camping. However, her greatest joy came from spending time with her family and family outings.
In addition to her husband, Patricia is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Chris Hockenbroch of Northumberland; grandchildren, Tonja and J.C. Dodge of Bloomsburg, and Michael Sees and Nicole Bossler of Northumberland, her great-grandsons. Christopher, Benjamin, Jaxson, Drake and Dawson; her sister, Sylvia Cannon of Charlotte, N.C.; brothers-in-law and their spouses Tom and Betty Schreffler of Northumberland, Gary and Vicki Schreffler of Beaver Springs and Donnie and Diane Schreffler of Lewisburg and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends and family may visit Wednesday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Sixth St., Northumberland, where the funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. with Rev. Leslie Halchak officiating.
Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery.
Contributions in Patricia's name may be made to either Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Sixth Street, Northumberland 17857 or United Methodist Church 602 S, Market Street, Muncy 17756.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland.