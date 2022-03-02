Patricia A. Sharr, 87, of Danville, passed away peacefully Monday, March 1, 2022.
Born Sept. 12, 1934, in Muncy, she was the daughter of the late Floyd W. and Helen A. (Strouse) Prowant. She was married to Donald E. Sharr Sr., until his passing on Nov. 21, 1990.
Patricia was a 1952 graduate of Watsontown High School and a 1984 graduate of Danville Nursing School. Earlier in life, she worked for Zenith in Watsontown, Muncy Valley Hospital as an LPN, and Weis Pharmacy in Milton.
She was a member of Watsontown Alliance Church for more than 50 years. Patricia was a judge of election for Anthony Township. She loved reading and playing Yahtzee and Quoits.
She is survived by her three sons, Donald E. Sharr Jr. and his wife Ruth, of Watsontown, David W. Sharr and his wife Sue, of Sunbury, and Robbin M. Sharr and his wife Traci, of Danville; two daughters, Cathy S. Buckwalter and her husband Michael, of Wellsboro, and Christine L. Yost and her husband Michael, of Apache Junction, Arizona; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two daughters, Alyss H. Sharr and Cindy A. Anderson; and one sister, Judy Loreman.
Family and friends are invited for a viewing from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Watsontown Alliance Church, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with pastors Rev. Scott Bartholomew and Rev. Donald Jones officiating.
Burial will follow in Muncy Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory be made to the Danville SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville.