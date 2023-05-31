Patricia A. Starcher, 85, of Mifflinburg passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at her home.
Born in Philadelphia, on Nov. 1, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Earl and Genevieve A. (McBryan) Flanigan. She was married to Richard “Dan” Starcher. Together they celebrated 22 years of marriage until his death in 1993.
Patricia was a 1956 graduate of Milton High School. She had worked for Alco Restaurant, Betsy Ross Tea Room, and Colonial Fair Department Store all of Milton, and Bucknell University.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Loyal Order of Moose, American Legion and VFW all of Milton.
Patricia is survived by two daughters Sherry Zimmerman Mabus of Milton and Linda Zimmerman of Mifflinburg, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter Debbie Zimmerman Keister; a stepdaughter K. Beth Engleman, and two sisters Jeanne Waltman and Kathleen Dietz.
Friends and relatives will be received on Monday, June 5, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish Center 854 Cemetery Road, Milton. A Funeral Mass will begin at 11 with Rev. John D. Hoke officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton.
