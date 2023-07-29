Patricia A. Strouse, 87, Northumberland

Patricia “Pat” Strouse passed from this world on July 21 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, surrounded by her family. She was a dedicated mother, loving grandmother, great-grandmother and thoughtful friend to many.
Pat was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Strouse, and sister Mary Ellen Dremel. She is survived by her children Keith Strouse, Beth Ginck (husband, Brian) and Chas Bartholomew (wife, Tina); grandchildren Kelsey Buckholtz (husband, Chris), Coyla, Hannah, Victoria and Charli Bartholomew, and great-granddaughter, Sophie Buckholtz.
Born on June 25, 1936, in Jersey City, N.J., Pat was the daughter of the late William Corcoran and Thelma Bartholomew Hull. Her mother worked on the Pennsylvania Railroad, which meant the family moved a lot — Renovo, Pa., Brooklyn, N.Y., and Harrisburg, Pa., to name a few. Pat loved trains and recalled stories of riding the railroad alone to visit family at just 7 years old. This life on the (rail)road was formative for Pat, who became an independent, strong-willed, and caring old soul at a young age.
After graduating from Catholic School in Harrisburg, Pat was rejected from several nursing schools before being accepted in Hagerstown, Md. She worked her way up from academic probation to graduate third in her class in 1957. This was one of her proudest achievements.
In February 1965, Pat married her soulmate, Frank and became a stay-at-home mom after her children were born. The Strouse House was the “fun house” for all the neighborhood kids on Orange street. They hosted dinners, had parades around the block and took in anyone who needed a place to stay.
Pat’s favorite color was black. She loved crossword puzzles, doodling and thunderstorms. She got her hair done every Friday and enjoyed lunch with her “Friday Girls” and Red Hat ladies at El Rancho and Tiffany’s. She was proud of her Irish heritage and enjoyed music of all kinds. Pat had a flair for the sweet things in life, but her favorite meal was a Burger King burger, fries (no salt) and of course, a fountain coke.
A memorial service is planned for Sept. 16, 2023, at Joseph W Epler Funeral Home in Northumberland, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., a service at 11 and a graveside service after for those who wish to attend.