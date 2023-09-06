Patricia Ann Strouse, of Northumberland, went to be with our Lord on July 21, 2023.
This is a re-announcement of services planned for Sept. 16, 2023.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, where a memorial service begins at 11 a.m.
A graveside service follows at 11:30 a.m. in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
Please join family at the El Rancho Restaurant, Route 11, Northumberland, following all services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mostly Mutts of Sunbury, as Pat had a special love for all animals.