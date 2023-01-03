Patricia A. Vander Mark, 85, Winfield Jan 3, 2023 10 hrs ago Patricia A. Vander Mark, 85, of Winfield, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at her residence.Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, Milton. For a full obituary and service details please go to www.DaleRanck.com Tags Care Dale Ranck Cremation Work Arrangement Funeral Service Obituary Detail Trending Video Featured Local Savings COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes Now Hiring Shop Local This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints