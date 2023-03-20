Patricia A. “Patty” Vankirk, 80, of Epler Road, Northumberland, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Nottingham Village.
She was born Dec. 23, 1942, in Northumberland, a daughter of the late Melvin and Esther (Moyer) Sulouff. On Dec. 21, 1965, she married Daniel C. Vankirk who survives.
Patty was a 1960 graduate of Northumberland High School. She had been previously employed at Epler Farms/Green Stamps.
One of Mrs. Vankirk’s greatest joy came from attending church at Trinity Lutheran Church, Point Township, where she served as the church organist for many years.
Patty was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. She will always be remembered as the person you could count on to receive a greeting card from at every occasion.
In addition to her husband of 57 years, Patty is survived by her daughter, Patsy A. Vankirk of Rochester, N.Y.; her brother and sister-in-law, Timothy and Kathy Sulouff of Northumberland; and her numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary and Edward Sulouff; and one sister, Linda Kusin.
Friends and family may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1092 Ridge Road, Northumberland, with Rev. Mary Alice Peterhaensel officiating.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Contributions in Patty’s memory may be made to her church, Trinity Lutheran Church, 1092 Ridge Road, Northumberland, PA 17857.