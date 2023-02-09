Patricia A. (Dunkle) Young, 80, of Williamsport, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at U.P.M.C. Susquehanna Williamsport.
She was born Aug. 27, 1942, in Watsontown, A daughter of the late Raymond F. and Winifred (Leon) Dunkle.
On July 25, 1961, Patricia married the late Amos A. Young and they celebrated 56 years of marriage together until his death on March 18, 2018.
She was a member of the Salvation Army. Patricia enjoyed crafting and making Christmas presents for her grandchildren every year.
Patricia is survived by three sons and one daughter-in-law, Raymond D. and Angela Young of Wyomissing, Andrew E. Young of Williamsport and Terry L. Young of Wilkes-Barre; two daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra M. and Kenny Allen of Hughesville and Brenda L. and Robert Reaser of Sinking Spring; 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, two brothers, Raymond F. Dunkle Jr. of Orangeville and Ronald E. Dunkle of Lawton, Okla.; and one sister, Priscilla Billman of Watsontown.
In addition to her husband, Patricia was preceded in death by one son, Steven Young; one great-grandson, Perry Miller Jr.; one great-granddaughter, Ellianna Young; one brother, Robert Dunkle; and one daughter-in-law, Susan Young.
All services for Patricia are being handled privately at the convenience of the family.
Burial will take place at a later date along side her husband in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton. For online condolences go to www.DaleRanck.com