Patricia D. Johnson, 72, of Danville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, with her children by her side at Sunset Ridge Healthcare in Bloomsburg.
She was born March 7, 1949, in Germany, a daughter of the late Therese (Schaupp) and Thomas Hunter. She graduated from Berkley High School in Michigan. She worked as a nurses aide for Bayada Nursing.
She was married to Harry C. Johnson Jr. for 35 loving years, before his passing on Feb. 19, 2014. She loved traveling to the beach and swimming. She also loved crafts and painting, as well as cooking and baking.
She is survived by a son, Ryan Johnson and wife Jillian (Cook) of Riverside; a daughter, Shannon Johnson of Danville; five grandchildren, Andrew, Sean, Aaron, Julie, and Braeden; a brother, Thomas “Scott” Hunter and wife Mari of Arizona; and three sisters, Karen Thomas and husband Mike of Delaware, Barbara Buchanan of New Jersey, and Pamela Curry of Mifflinburg.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Brady Funeral Home, 448 Church St., Danville, officiated by Rev. David N. Layser. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brady Funeral Home, Inc.