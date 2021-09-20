Patricia E. Dauberman, 79, of Lewisburg, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
She was born March 20, 1942, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Albert and Mildred (Yeager) Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Francis S. Dauberman on June 12, 2021.
Patricia was a graduate of Milton High School. She worked as a white wood inspector at Pennsylvania House for many years.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and playing cards.
Surviving are three daughters, Janet (Ronald) Brown of New Columbia, Judy (Barry) Weber of Milton and Cora (Daniel) Reber of Mifflinburg; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Nancy Finan of Mifflinburg, Marion Rice of Winfield; and a brother, Larry Smith of Lewisburg.
Friends and relatives will be received at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, and from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, when the funeral will begin with the Rev. David McCarty officiating.
Burial will follow in the Hironimus Cemetery.