Patricia Elaine “Pat” Gordon, 81, of Selinsgrove, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
She was born June 20, 1940, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Alfred S. and Mary V. (Heiser) Baum.
Pat graduated in 1958 from Selinsgrove High School. She lived in Warrington, Pa. and Avalon, NJ for 30 years before returning to the Selinsgrove area.
Pat is survived by three children, Kathleen M. Halligan of Selinsgrove, Peter J. Halligan and his wife Lynne of Sunbury, and Joan M. (Halligan) Roush and her husband Todd of Chesterfield, Va. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Terry Halligan; and her husband, Les Gordon.
At Pat’s request, there will be no formal services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Pat’s memory may be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA Central PA Center, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821 or to the Selinsgrove Area High School Education Scholarship Fund, 500 N. Broad St., Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.